The Pace of Demand Recovery Is a Big Uncertainty for Airlines

DeNardi, Joseph
Joseph DeNardi is Managing Director at Stifel Financial Corp. He joined the company in 2008. Based out of the Baltimore office, Mr. DeNardi is a Managing Director in the transportation and logistics sector, covering airlines, and the aerospace and defense sector, covering defense and government services. Mr. DeNardi won stock-picking awards from StarMine in 2016 for airlines, number three, and aerospace and defense, number two, and was named a Rising Star by Institutional Investor in 2015 and 2016. Before launching coverage, Mr. DeNardi served as an associate analyst supporting the research of the aerospace, defense and government services industries. Mr. DeNardi graduated from the College of William and Mary and received a master’s degree in finance from Loyola University. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. DeNardi: Stifel is a full-service financial services firm. We have a financial advisory division

