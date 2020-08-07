The Best Brands Create Emotional Relationships with Customers

Sam Poser has been the Senior Analyst covering the footwear and apparel industry for Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP since 2016. Before that, he spent nine years with Sterne Agee CRT, where he was a managing director covering the footwear and apparel industry. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst at FTN Midwest and an analyst at Mosaic Research. Mr. Poser’s industry experience spanned 10 years during which he was a buyer at The Sports Authority, Champs Sports and associate buyer at Track and Trail. He earned his B.A. in political studies from Pitzer College. Profile

Word count: 3,398

TWST: Please give us an overview of your research focus and coverage universe. I believe you're focused on footwear and apparel.

Mr. Poser: I