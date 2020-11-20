The Wall Street Transcript
Tapping Into Global Growth Through Investment in Shipping Rates

John Kartsonas serves as ETF Managers Group, LLC’s Dry Bulk Shipping Expert and Partner in the BDRY ETF, the first and only freight futures exchange-traded product exclusively focusing on dry bulk shipping. From 2011 to 2017, Mr. Kartsonas was a senior portfolio manager at Carlyle Commodity Management, a commodity-focused investment firm based in New York and part of the Carlyle Group. He was responsible for the firm’s shipping and freight investments. During his tenure, he managed one of the largest freight futures funds globally. Prior to this role, Mr. Kartsonas was a co-founder and portfolio manager of Sea Advisors Fund, an investment fund focused on shipping. From 2004 to 2009, Mr. Kartsonas was the leading Transportation Analyst at Citi Investment Research covering the broader transportation space including shipping. Prior to that, Mr. Kartsonas was an equity analyst focusing on shipping and energy for Standard & Poor’s Investment Research. He sits on the board of Seanergy Maritime, a publicly traded dry bulk shipping company. He received his MBA from the Simon School of Business, University of Rochester. Profile
TWST: Can you define your role within the ETF Managers Group? What brought you to this opportunity?

Mr. Kartsonas: Breakwave Advisors is an

