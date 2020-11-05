The Wall Street Transcript
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 5, 2020

Taking an Open and Generalist Approach to Municipal Finance

Ashley, David
David Ashley, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Thornburg Investment Management. He joined Thornburg as associate portfolio manager in 2011 and was named portfolio manager in 2019. Mr. Ashley earned a B.S. in finance and MBA from the University of Delaware in 2001. He is also a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Mr. Ashley was a credit analyst for Wilmington Trust in Delaware. Profile
Lando, Eve
Eve Lando is Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Thornburg Investment Management. Ms. Lando joined Thornburg’s municipal team in 2019 as associate portfolio manager and was named portfolio manager in 2020. Ms. Lando holds a B.A. in urban studies from Columbia University and a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School, with a concentration in business law studies. She has extensive experience in municipal bond research and analysis, with particular focus on deal structures and legal covenants. Ms. Lando has covered sectors such as state and local government finance, public power, essential services, health care and higher education, across the investment-grade and high yield spectrum. Prior to joining Thornburg, she worked for over 14 years at Lazard Asset Management, most recently as a senior vice president and municipal research analyst, and before that, she was a municipal research associate at AllianceBernstein. Ms. Lando is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Municipal Analysts Group of New York and is fluent in Russian, Italian and English. Profile
Word count: 4,272

TWST: What specific fund or funds did you want to discuss today?

Mr. Ashley: I want to cover our longer-term strategy, the Limited Term

