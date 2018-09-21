Taking an Aggressively Defensive Approach as an Absolute Value Investor

Frank Martin, CFA, is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Martin Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Martin has 45 years of investment industry experience. While a partner at McDonald & Company, he founded McDonald Capital Management in 1987; he acquired and changed its name to Martin Capital Management. Mr. Martin holds a B.A. in investment management from Northwestern University and an MBA with honors from Indiana University at South Bend. Mr. Martin is on the boards of various charitable organizations. A prolific writer, he is the author of two investment books. Profile

Word count: 4,206

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Martin: Yes. We've gone through a number of evolutions in our history, largely due to