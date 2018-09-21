The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 21, 2018

Taking an Aggressively Defensive Approach as an Absolute Value Investor

Martin, Frank
Frank Martin, CFA, is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Martin Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Martin has 45 years of investment industry experience. While a partner at McDonald & Company, he founded McDonald Capital Management in 1987; he acquired and changed its name to Martin Capital Management. Mr. Martin holds a B.A. in investment management from Northwestern University and an MBA with honors from Indiana University at South Bend. Mr. Martin is on the boards of various charitable organizations. A prolific writer, he is the author of two investment books. Profile
Word count: 4,206

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Martin: Yes. We've gone through a number of evolutions in our history, largely due to

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)
Interview with the CEO and Founder: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Waiting for the Market to Have a Vastly Different Opinion
Managing an ETF Dedicated to the Utilities Sector
Finding Good Ideas in All Market Conditions
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Smaller Industrials Able to Capitalize on Strong End-Market Demand
Demand Growth and Optimism in the Industrial Sector
A Positive Outlook on Smaller Defense Names
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 