Taking Advantage of Price Volatility to Find Stable Value Opportunities

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 13, 2020
McGavock Dunbar, CFA, is Principal and Director of Research at Vulcan Value Partners. Mr. Dunbar joined Vulcan Value Partners in 2010. Prior to joining Vulcan Value Partners, Mr. Dunbar worked as an associate in the investment banking department at Susquehanna International Group. Mr. Dunbar earned his MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. He also has a Master of Education and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia, with a double major in history and religious studies. Profile
TWST: Please start with some background on Vulcan Value Partners.
Mr. Dunbar: Vulcan Value Partners was started in 2007 by C.T. Fitzpatrick,