Taking Advantage of Mispriced Growth to Buy High-Quality MLPs

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 15, 2017
TWST: Maybe you could start by talking a little bit about the firm and what its prime mission and goals are.
Brien M. O'Brien is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Port Capital LLC. Mr. O’Brien has spent the majority of his 35-year career building and leading investment management firms. Earlier, Mr. O’Brien was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Advisory Research, Inc. Mr. O’Brien co-founded Advisory Research in 1996. In 2010, Advisory Research was purchased by Piper Jaffray, Inc. Following this acquisition, Mr. O’Brien was on the executive management committee of Piper Jaffray, where he was responsible for the firm’s global asset management activities. Also, Mr. O’Brien is a trustee of the University of Chicago Medical Center and Boston College. He is also a director of the National Parks Foundation and the Sheriffs Meadow Foundation, an accredited land trust based in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Mr. O’Brien graduated from Boston College. Profile
Robert S. Kad is Managing Director of Port Capital LLC, and he is also Portfolio Manager of the MLP Energy and Infrastructure Strategy. He brings more than 14 years of investment experience to the firm, with a focus on midstream energy infrastructure and MLPs. Earlier, Mr. Kad worked for Morgan Stanley, Alerian Capital Management and Goldman Sachs serving in a variety of equity research and investment management roles. Mr. Kad received a degree in applied economics from Cornell University. Profile
Mr. O'Brien: Port Capital was founded two years ago in