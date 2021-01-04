Taking Advantage of Inefficiencies in the Bond Market

Charles Curry is Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of U.S. Fixed Income at Xponance. He is Lead Portfolio Manager for Xponance’s Yield Advantage U.S. Fixed Income products and leads all aspects of Xponance’s U.S. Fixed Income research activities. Prior to helping launch Piedmont Investment Advisors, an investment firm acquired by FIS Group, the predecessor company to Xponance, he oversaw the Bank Advisory Services team which performed preferred stock and warrant valuation services for the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) for Piedmont. He previously was lead portfolio manager at Hughes Capital Management with responsibility for over $800 million in fixed income assets. He began his investing career as an analyst/trader at Sovran Capital Management, formerly a subsidiary of Bank of America. He received an A.B. in political science from Duke University and an MBA in finance from Clark-Atlanta University. He is President of the North Carolina Chapter of the National Association of Securities Professionals (NASP). He also is a member of the North Carolina Central University School of Business Board of Visitors. Profile

Word count: 3,435

TWST: Could you tell me about Xponance?

Mr. Curry: Sure. Xponance was a recent creation, actually a rebrand as of April 2020. It was