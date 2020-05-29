Taking a Thematic Approach to Finding Great Growth Companies

Robert Uek, CFA, is Co-Chief Executive Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager at Essex Investment Management Company, LLC. He is a co-portfolio manager for Essex’s Global Environmental Opportunities Strategy. Earlier, he was a portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors. Previously, he was with John Hancock Advisers for over eight years, starting as a global industry analyst and moving to portfolio management on the U.S. large-cap equities team. Prior to this, he worked in corporate finance for Ernst & Young in Boston and London, performing due diligence for public offerings, mergers and acquisitions. He is also a member of the investment committee for Anatolia College in Thessaloniki, Greece. He received a B.A. degree in economics from Boston College and an M.S. in accounting from Northeastern University. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Uek: Sure. Essex is an equity investment boutique. We invest in, generally, growth stocks and