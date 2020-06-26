The Wall Street Transcript
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 26, 2020

Taking a Holistic View of Fixed Income Portfolio Construction

Klingelhofer, Jeff
Jeff Klingelhofer, CFA, is Co-Head of Investments and Managing Director for Thornburg Investment Management. Mr. Klingelhofer is responsible for driving the investment process at the firm level. Mr. Klingelhofer is also a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined the firm in 2010, then was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager in 2012. In 2015, Mr. Klingelhofer was made Portfolio Manager and Managing Director. Mr. Klingelhofer earned a B.A. in economics with a minor in business from the University of California at Irvine and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010. He is also a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Mr. Klingelhofer spent four years with PIMCO, where he was responsible for monitoring portfolio leverage and risk tolerances. Profile
Erickson, Lon
Lon Erickson, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Managing Director for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined Thornburg in 2008 and was made Portfolio Manager in 2010. Mr. Erickson earned a B.A. in business administration with a minor in economics from Illinois Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Mr. Erickson spent almost 11 years as an analyst for State Farm Insurance in the equity and corporate bond departments. Profile
Word count: 4,388

TWST: Can you briefly introduce yourselves and the fund or funds that you wanted to talk about today?

Mr. Klingelhofer: I am a portfolio

