Taking a Defensive Position in Anticipation of a Correction

David Stonehouse, MBA, CFA, is Senior Vice President and Head of North American and Specialty Investments at AGF Investments Inc. Mr. Stonehouse has over 20 years of experience managing both fixed income and balanced portfolios. His rigorous and disciplined investment process is a combination of a top-down approach to duration and asset allocation with a bottom-up approach to security selection. Mr. Stonehouse is a member of the AGF Fixed Income Team, which has expertise in all the major fixed income categories, including high yield, investment-grade, sovereign bonds and global convertibles, in both emerging and developed markets, as well as global currencies. Mr. Stonehouse was previously Director, Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager with Acuity Investment Management Inc. AGF Management Ltd. acquired Acuity Funds Ltd. and Acuity Investment Management Inc. in February 2011. Prior to joining Acuity, Mr. Stonehouse was a senior analyst specializing in Canadian equities at a major Canadian pension plan and worked in the telecommunications industry specializing in financial analysis. He received a B.S. in applied science from Queen’s University, an MBA in finance and accounting from McMaster University, and is a CFA charterholder. Profile

Word count: 3,256

TWST: Could you please start with a brief intro to the funds you manage along with your guiding investment strategies?

Mr. Stonehouse: Sure.