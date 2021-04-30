Tailwinds Lift Outdoor Advertising, Sales Tax Software Industries

Chris Wright, CFA, is a portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, an investment management affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners, where he has primary research responsibilities for the financial sector. Mr. Wright began working in the financial industry in 2001. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2012, he worked at Alvarez & Marsal and at Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin. Mr. Wright earned a B.S.E. degree with a concentration in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles. Profile

Word count: 3,267

TWST: Could you tell us about your role at Kayne Anderson Rudnick?

Mr. Wright: Sure. I am a Portfolio Manager of the Kayne Anderson Rudnick