T. Rowe Price Retirement Blend Funds Combine Active and Passive Investments

Kim DeDominicis is a Portfolio Manager of the Target Date Strategies in the Multi-Asset Division at T. Rowe Price. She has also led the College Savings Plan investment efforts. She additionally is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, T. Rowe Price Trust Company, and T. Rowe Price Associates. Earlier, she worked at Merrill Lynch and MetLife Investments. She received a B.A. degree in mathematics, with honors, from Bucknell University and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Profile

Word count: 3,027

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Ms. DeDomincis: Sure. I work for T. Rowe Price, which is a global asset manager based in Baltimore.