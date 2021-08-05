The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 5, 2021

T. Rowe Price Retirement Blend Funds Combine Active and Passive Investments

DeDomincis, Kim
Kim DeDominicis is a Portfolio Manager of the Target Date Strategies in the Multi-Asset Division at T. Rowe Price. She has also led the College Savings Plan investment efforts. She additionally is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, T. Rowe Price Trust Company, and T. Rowe Price Associates. Earlier, she worked at Merrill Lynch and MetLife Investments. She received a B.A. degree in mathematics, with honors, from Bucknell University and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Profile
Word count: 3,027

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Ms. DeDomincis: Sure. I work for T. Rowe Price, which is a global asset manager based in Baltimore.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)
Interview with the CFO: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Disciplined Methodology Yields Mid-Cap Names with Momentum
T. Rowe Price Retirement Blend Funds Combine Active and Passive Investments
Three Companies Promising Double-Digit Returns for Long-Term Investors
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
BDCs Back to Pre-COVID Levels in Terms of Competition, Spreads
On Balance, Higher Interest Rates Are a Positive for BDC Performance
Regional Banks Offer Attractive Dividend Yields, Low Multiples
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 