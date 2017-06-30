The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 30, 2017

Stripping Away the Noise and Focusing on Fundamentals

Havens, Peter H.
Peter H. Havens, Chairman, founded Baldwin Management, LLC in 1999 after serving as a member of the board of directors and Executive Vice President of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Previously, he organized and operated the family office of Kewanee Enterprises. Mr. Havens received a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is Chairman of the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research and Chairman of the board for the Independence Seaport Museum. He is a board member of AAA Club Alliance, Main Line Health, the Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, Main Line Health Realty and Lankenau Development. He is a trustee emeritus at Ursinus College and former trustee of the Leukemia Society of America. He was also the Chairman of the board of Petroferm, Inc., and a board member of Nobel Learning Communities. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Havens: Baldwin Management is a multifamily office. We provide investment management services, accounting,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ISR)
Interview with the Chairman, CEO and Founder: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Balancing Credit Risk and Duration Risk with Higher-Quality Bonds
Stripping Away the Noise and Focusing on Fundamentals
Finding Unidentified Value Opportunities in the Small-Cap Space
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Fundamental Outlook on Medical Devices and Equipment Companies
Strong Setup for Medical Device Companies
Semiconductor Stocks Delivering More Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This