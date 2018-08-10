Sticking to the Process to Add Yield and Deliver Returns

Marc W. Tollefson is Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Prime Advisors, Inc., a Sun Life Investment Management company. Mr. Tollefson joined Prime Advisors, Inc., in 2004 and is a member of the executive team. He is responsible for the overall investment process of the firm, which includes evaluating and selecting securities and constructing and administering portfolios managed by Prime. Mr. Tollefson has over 30 years of securities trading experience in multiple markets including municipals, corporates, U.S. governments, agencies, swaps, money markets and futures contracts. Mr. Tollefson received a B.A. in business administration from the University of Puget Sound.

TWST: Please introduce Prime Advisors with a view to the services you provide.

Mr. Tollefson: Prime Advisors is a registered investment