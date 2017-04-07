The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 7, 2017

Staying Disciplined and Minimizing Human Bias

Stangel, Brian R.
Brian R. Stangel is Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Hanseatic Management Services. He joined Hanseatic in 1995. Mr. Stangel has a B.A. from the University Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his FINRA Series 65. He works closely with Mr. Ed Meihaus, Chief investment Officer, overseeing all composites and the investment process. Mr. Stangel also works closely with marketing, client services and business development. Over the years, Mr. Stangel developed knowledge and experience in each of the major operational and support areas of the business, including trading, compliance and performance accounting. Profile
TWST: Can you tell me a little bit about the firm, and why do you think it's unique or different from many other firms?

Mr. Stangel: Sure. Hanseatic is based in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO, President and Chairman: Ahold Delhaize (AMS:AD)
Interview with the President and CEO: Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Reeds, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
A Private Equity-Like Approach to Investing in Small Caps
Seeking Solid Businesses Facing Strategic Challenges
Using a Thematic Investment Strategy to Find Great Businesses
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Supply Outpacing Demand in Fast Casual and Casual Dining Restaurants
Despite Strong Macro Data, Restaurant Sales Remain Volatile
Restaurants Investing in Mobile Order and Pay Gain Traction
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This