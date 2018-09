Staying Contrarian with a Research-Driven, Value-Oriented Approach

Thomas Graham Kahn is President and CEO of Kahn Brothers Group. A CFA, Mr. Kahn is a graduate of Cornell and holds an MBA from New York University. He has been on the boards of Sterling Bancorp/de and the Jewish Guild for the Blind. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the history of the firm and give an overview?

Mr. Kahn: Sure. Basically, our firm was founded 40