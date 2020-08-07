Specialty Retail Surpasses Expectations Due to E-Comm Platforms

Jen Redding is an Equity Analyst at Wedbush Securities Inc. covering consumer sector stocks, with experience covering consumer and tech stocks spanning 10-plus years, including coverage of companies in softlines, broadlines, e-commerce, leisure and restaurants. Ms. Redding spent the most recent two-year period as Director of Consumer and Tech Data Research at an off-Street startup, where she spearheaded correlating and packaging raw data into actionable product for institutional investors. At BMO Capital Markets, LLC, Ms. Redding envisioned and led the BMO Big Data initiative. In addition, she worked on Bank of Montreal, Wachovia and A.G. Edward & Son’s Consumer Equity Research teams. Ms. Redding holds a B.S. in business administration, magna cum laude, with an emphasis in finance and psychology from Saint Louis University. Profile

Word count: 1,650

TWST: To get us started, please give us an overview of your coverage universe.

Ms. Redding: My team covers consumer retailing — department