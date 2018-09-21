Smaller Industrials Able to Capitalize on Strong End-Market Demand

Nick Heymann, Co-Group Head, global industrial infrastructure, joined William Blair & Company, L.L.C., in 2011. Mr. Heymann was Managing Director of global industrial infrastructure equity research at Sterne Agee & Leach, Inc., for the previous four years, leading an eight-person team covering 79 stocks in North America, South America and Europe. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of equity research at Prudential Equity Group from 1997 to 2007, Senior Vice President of equity research at NatWest Securities from 1990 to 1997 and Managing Director of equity research at Drexel Burnham Lambert from 1983 to 1990. He has been named an Institutional Investor All-America Analyst nine times and was ranked the number-two stock-picker in electrical equipment by Financial Times/StarMine in August 2013. Mr. Heymann has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Maine at Orono and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Profile

Word count: 4,594

TWST: Tell us a little about your background and role at William Blair. How would you characterize the surrounding scenario for the multi-industry companies you