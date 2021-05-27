Small-Cap Value Investing: Analyzing the Underfollowed to Find the Underpriced

Bill Caton, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Head of Trading at First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc. He was a First Wilshire intern in July 1997. He was hired as a research analyst the following year and became the trader in 2004. Mr. Caton received a bachelor’s degree focused on business administration from UCLA. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Caton: First Wilshire recently celebrated its 40th year in business, serving its clients as an