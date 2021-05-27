Small-Cap Biotech UIT Seeks Out Likely Acquisition Targets

Kevin D. Mahn is President and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management. Mr. Mahn joined Parsippany, N.J.-based Hennion & Walsh as a Managing Director in 2004. Currently, he is responsible for all of the Wealth and Asset Management products at Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, including the services offered at the firm around fee-based money management and portfolio strategies within the SmartTrust platform of Unit Investment Trusts (UITs). Mr. Mahn was also the former portfolio manager of the SmartGrowth Mutual Funds. Profile

Word count: 3,885

TWST: Can you give a brief overview of the firm and your role in it?

Mr. Mahn: Sure, for this interview, I would like to focus on my role as