Small-Cap Fund Examines ESG Practices, Five-Year Track Record

Richard Q. Williams, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Boston Trust Walden Company. Mr. Williams is a Portfolio Manager for the Small, SMID and Mid strategies and directs the firm’s equity research efforts. He provides securities research and analysis in the information technology, industrials, and communication services sectors. Mr. Williams began his career in 1997 and joined the firm in 2013. Previously, he worked at BlackRock as an Equity Analyst on the Small/Mid Value Equity team, covering a variety of economic sectors and participating in client service, marketing, and business development efforts. Before joining BlackRock, he worked at J.L. Kaplan Associates, Village Ventures, and Wellington Management. He earned a B.A. from Williams College, an M.Sc. from the London School of Economics, and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute. Profile

TWST: Can you give us a brief description of the Boston Trust Walden Small Cap Fund that you help to manage that goes by the ticker symbol BOSOX?

Mr.