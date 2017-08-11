Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time

Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> August 11, 2017
TWST: Let's start with a brief snapshot of your REIT coverage universe.
Haendel St. Juste is Managing Director and Senior REITs Analyst at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. He joined Mizuho in early 2016, having spent the previous 15 years on Wall Street, with platforms including Morgan Stanley, UBS and Green Street, focused exclusively on the REIT sector. Mr. St. Juste’s coverage at Mizuho includes retail, triple net and single-family REITs and the homebuilders. Profile
Mr. St. Juste: I cover broadly retail REITs, which include mall REITs, shopping center