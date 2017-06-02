Semiconductor Stocks Delivering More Profitability

Harsh Kumar, Managing Director, joined Stephens, Inc., in April 2012, and leads the firm’s research efforts in the semiconductor sector. Before joining Stephens Inc., he covered the semiconductor sector at Morgan Keegan for 12 years with a focus on small and midcap companies. Before Morgan Keegan, Mr. Kumar worked at Roth Capital Partners for two years concentrating on semiconductor and technology research. He received a B.S. in production engineering from the University of Poona, India, and an MBA in finance from The University of Texas at Arlington. Mr. Kumar has been ranked number-three Best on the Street by The Wall Street Journal in 2008 and 2010. Profile

Mr. Kumar: Basically, I would say is the economy appears to be in a