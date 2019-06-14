Semiconductor Companies Need to Maximize Margins in the Current Market

Charles Anderson serves as Vice President, Senior Research Analyst within the Equity Capital Markets division at Dougherty & Company LLC. He covers the mobile computing industry with a focus on supply chain, components and software applications. He has been with Dougherty & Company since 2007 and his research experience includes location-based services and intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance — ISR — companies. Prior to joining Dougherty & Company, he was a business journalist covering the technology, telecommunication and utilities sectors. Mr. Anderson earned a bachelor’s of journalism degree from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Profile

Word count: 4,069

TWST: Could you tell me about your firm?

Mr. Anderson: Dougherty & Company is based in Minneapolis. We are involved in many areas of