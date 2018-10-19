Selecting Securities to Own for the Long Term

Lawrence J. Pavelec, CFA, is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Nicholas Company, Inc. He has 34 years of industry experience and has been at Nicholas Company for 15 years, where he is a portfolio manager for the Nicholas High Income Fund, Inc. He collaborates with the other senior members of the management committee on strategic initiatives for the company. He also serves as an analyst and client portfolio manager for the separately managed account equity portfolios. Mr. Pavelec's career as a credit analyst and portfolio manager began in 1984 with M&I Investment Management Corp. Before joining Nicholas, he was with Brandes Investment Partners as the Co-Manager for Brandes Fixed Income Partners, serving as Portfolio Manager and Head of Marketing for the firm. Profile Michael L. Shelton, CFA, CPA, is Senior Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Nicholas Company, Inc. He has 22 years of industry experience. He has been at Nicholas Company for 12 years. He is Lead Portfolio Manager at the Nicholas Equity Income Fund, Inc., and Co-Portfolio Manager at the Nicholas Fund, Inc. Mr. Shelton has a depth of knowledge following years of covering the health care, technology and industrial sectors. Prior to joining Nicholas Company, Mr. Shelton worked for the Department of Defense Financing and Accounting Service as a financial analyst. He spent three years with Robert W. Baird as a research analyst and at McDonald Investments for one year focusing on health care companies. Before starting his investment career, he worked with Ernst & Young as an auditor and tax consultant. Profile

Word count: 4,138

TWST: Could you describe the company a little bit?

Mr. Pavelec: Nicholas Company is a boutique investment firm with 50 years' experience