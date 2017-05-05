Seeking Value and Growth at a Reasonable Price in a High-Valuation Environment

Gregg T. Abella, AIF, is a Co-Principal and Portfolio Manager at Investment Partners Asset Management. Earlier, he worked at Chubb & Son in the International Division of the Surety Credit Department handling Latin America and Europe. He later established and managed the Guaranty Department for the subsidiary, Chubb do Brasil, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He graduated from Bowdoin College with degrees in economics and Spanish. Profile

Mr. Abella: Sure. We are an independent registered investment adviser located in central New Jersey. We have a