The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
November 16, 2018

Seeking Undervalued Small Caps with Leveraged Balance Sheets

Green, Eric
Eric Green, CFA, is Director of Research, Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Managing Partner at Penn Capital Management Company, Inc. Mr. Green began his career at Penn Capital in July 1997. As Director of Research, Mr. Green is responsible for guiding the firm’s day-to-day investment research process. He also serves as the Portfolio Manager for Penn Capital’s Small Cap, Smaller Companies Growth and Mid Cap equity strategies as well as chairing the Penn Capital Equity Strategy Committee. Throughout his career, Mr. Green has focused on the energy, media, gaming and leisure industries. He is a member of the firm’s executive committee, which drives overall strategy and management of the firm. Prior to joining Penn Capital, Mr. Green gained experience with the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission where he served as a financial analyst in the Division of Investment Management. Mr. Green is also Vice Chairman of the board of directors for the Anti-Defamation League — ADL — Mid-Atlantic Region and Co-Chairman of the ADL's 2018 Walk Against Hate. He received a BSBA, cum laude, from American University and received an MBA from the Yale School of Management. Profile
Word count: 2,950

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about Penn Capital Management?

Mr. Green: Penn Capital manages approximately $3.5 billion of

