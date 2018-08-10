The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 10, 2018

Seeking Sustainable Competitive Advantages in Pro-Life, Pro-Family Funds

Milligan, Brian D.
Brian D. Milligan, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Ave Maria Mutual Funds. Mr. Milligan is Lead Portfolio Manager of the Ave Maria Growth Fund. He is also a research analyst responsible for equity research functions for the firm with a focus on growth companies. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Mr. Milligan was an analyst with Standard & Poor’s. Mr. Milligan has a Bachelor of Science degree from Trine University and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame with a Master of Business Administration degree. He is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 2,926

TWST: Please introduce us to the Ave Maria Fund and share some brief history.

Mr. Milligan: The Ave Maria Mutual Funds were launched in May of

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)
Interview with the EVP and Chief Operating Officer: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)
Interview with the President and CEO: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Generating Attractive Returns Through Stock Selection in a Long/Short Fund
Actively Managing a Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ETF
Finding Growth Opportunities in Names Related to Housing and Millennials
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Discipline and Thoughtfulness Important as REITs Are Late in the Cycle
A Better Mood in REITs After a Second-Quarter Rebound
Rising Rate Environment a Short-Term Concern and a Long-Term Positive for REITs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 