The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 7, 2017

Seeking Solid Businesses Facing Strategic Challenges

Heyman, Eric R.
Eric R. Heyman is Executive Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Director of Research of Olstein Capital Management, L.P., and Co-Portfolio Manager of the Olstein Strategic Opportunities Fund and Olstein All Cap Value Fund. Previously, he was an accountant with Norstar Energy, a subsidiary of Orange and Rockland Utility. He received a degree in accounting from Pace University. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Heyman: We are value investors looking for solid businesses that have been unfairly punished by short-term

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO, President and Chairman: Ahold Delhaize (AMS:AD)
Interview with the President and CEO: Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Reeds, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding the Best Midcap Companies to Invest in for the Long Term
A Private Equity-Like Approach to Investing in Small Caps
Seeking Solid Businesses Facing Strategic Challenges
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Supply Outpacing Demand in Fast Casual and Casual Dining Restaurants
Despite Strong Macro Data, Restaurant Sales Remain Volatile
Restaurants Investing in Mobile Order and Pay Gain Traction
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This