The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 25, 2019

Seeking Small Caps with the Potential to Become Large Companies

Faber, Christopher
Christopher Faber is a Portfolio Manager at RMB Capital. He joined the firm in June 2017. Earlier, he was at IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., where he was Co-Founder, President, Strategy Head and Lead Portfolio Manager. He also worked at HOLT Value Associates, L.P., where he was Founding Partner. He has a BSBA in corporate finance from Drake University. Profile
Madden, Jeffrey
Jeffrey Madden is a Portfolio Manager at RMB Capital. He joined the firm in June 2017. Earlier, he worked at IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., where he was a portfolio manager, and at Accenture, where he was a retail management consultant. He received a BAA degree in finance from the University of Iowa. He is also on the board at the LIFT Foundation and the Heartland Institute, and is a member of the executive council at the Cara Program. Profile
Word count: 3,302

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Faber: Sure. RMB Capital is a wealth management firm and institutional asset

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO and the EVP and CFO: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)
Interview with the CEO: Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)
Interview with the President and CEO: International Frontier Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:IFRTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Seeking Small Caps with the Potential to Become Large Companies
Integrating a Bottom-Up Approach with ESG Analysis in a Midcap Strategy
Using a Multidisciplinary Approach to Investing
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Overall Backdrop is Constructive for Energy in 2019
Bullish Forecast for Oil Prices in 2019
Buybacks Will Serve as the Silver Lining for Banks in 2019
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 