The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 27, 2017

Seeking Quality Business Models and Strong Capital Allocation

Dean, Greg
Greg Dean, Principal and Portfolio Manager, is Lead Portfolio Manager of the Cambridge small- and mid-cap equity funds, including Cambridge Growth Companies Corporate Class and Cambridge Canadian Growth Companies Fund for the Cambridge Global Asset Management division of CI Investments Inc. He is also co-manager of Cambridge Pure Canadian Equity Fund. Mr. Dean has over eight years of investment management experience. Prior to joining CI in 2011, he was a research analyst at Fidelity Investments, where he managed a portion of Fidelity Canadian Disciplined Equity Fund. He was named a TopGun Investment Mind — Platinum Class — in the Brendan Wood International Canadian investment rankings from 2012 to 2015. He was also awarded co-winner of the Breakout Fund Manager of the Year at the Morningstar Awards for 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile
TWST: So to start out, why don't you give me the basics of your investment philosophy, and we'll begin there? Also, I read some commentary you gave back in, I believe, August, where you talked
Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Vice President, Oil Sands Manufacturing: Cenovus Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVE)
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Getting to Know High-Quality Companies and Their Fundamentals
Using a Philosophy Rooted in Diversification, Dynamism and Discipline
Designing an Investment Plan and Sticking to It
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Assuming a Higher Risk Profile if Tax Rates are Lowered
Awaiting Service Cost Impact on E&P Sector
A Constructive Outlook for U.S. Integrated Oil, E&Ps and Refineries
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This