Seeking Growth in Companies on the Cutting Edge of Technology

Nels Wangensteen is Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of MayTech Global Investments. Mr. Wangensteen has established an enviable record of success in global investing over more than 20 years in the business. Before co-founding MayTech in 2017, Mr. Wangensteen was a principal and portfolio manager at Integre Asset Management, where he created the Global Growth Strategy in 2008. Prior to his work at Integre, Mr. Wangensteen was a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman’s Private Asset Management Group from 1999 to 2008 and at Ingalls & Snyder from 1998 to 1999. He also served as a vice president at the Industrial Bank of Japan and was an analyst at the Bank of Montreal. Mr. Wangensteen began his career at Coopers & Lybrand. Mr. Wangensteen earned a B.A. in political science from Colgate University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. Profile Ingrid Yin, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of MayTech Global Investments. Dr. Yin has extensive global investing experience, with specific expertise in identifying investment opportunities in Asia. Prior to co-founding MayTech, Dr. Yin served as the Managing Director of China Equity Research at Oppenheimer & Co. Previously, she led China research as a senior research analyst at Brean Capital, after as well as an Asian equity analyst at Wellington Management, and a global health care specialist at Sirios Capital Management and Jefferies Asset Management. Before her career in finance, Dr. Yin was a research fellow and senior research scientist at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. She earned her B.S. from Beijing University, an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from SUNY-Stony Brook. Profile

Mr. Wangensteen: We launched MayTech Global in the beginning of this