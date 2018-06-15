Seeking Good, Underfollowed Companies in the U.S. and Asia Pacific

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 15, 2018
Randall W. Kelly is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Formula Growth Limited and is located in the Montreal office. He is a graduate of Concordia and McGill universities. He joined Formula Growth in 1984 after six years with Deloitte. Mr. Kelly is responsible for the day-to-day activities and strategic long-term planning of Montreal-based Formula Growth. More specifically, Mr. Kelly is responsible for all facets of the business of Formula Growth and all affiliated companies and relationships globally. Profile
TWST: Could you tell me a little about the company?
Mr. Kelly: The company, Formula Growth, was founded in 1960 by a fellow named John Dobson.