The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 15, 2018

Seeking Good, Underfollowed Companies in the U.S. and Asia Pacific

Kelly, Randall W.
Randall W. Kelly is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Formula Growth Limited and is located in the Montreal office. He is a graduate of Concordia and McGill universities. He joined Formula Growth in 1984 after six years with Deloitte. Mr. Kelly is responsible for the day-to-day activities and strategic long-term planning of Montreal-based Formula Growth. More specifically, Mr. Kelly is responsible for all facets of the business of Formula Growth and all affiliated companies and relationships globally. Profile
Word count: 4,186

TWST: Could you tell me a little about the company?

Mr. Kelly: The company, Formula Growth, was founded in 1960 by a fellow named John Dobson.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder, President and CEO: Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOTS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)
Interview with the CEO: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
A Long/Short Investment Fund Focused on Domestic Financial Services
Looking for Global Growth Through Innovative, Disruptive Companies
Emerging Markets an Important Source of Returns in Global Portfolios
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bullish on Semiconductors in 2018 as the Growth Rate Remains Healthy
Electronic Content Makes Big Push in Automotive and Industrial Markets
New End Markets Emerging for the Semiconductor Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 