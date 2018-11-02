Seeking a Total Return Greater Than the Rate of Inflation

Harris L. Kempner Jr., known as “Shrub,” is President and Portfolio Manager at Kempner Capital Management, Inc. Harris Kempner has been KCM’s President since the firm’s inception in 1982. He was President of U.S. National Bancshares and Chief Investment Officer for Frost Bank of Galveston — formerly United States National Bank — from 1969 to 1982. He received a B.A. from Harvard University in 1961 and an MBA from Stanford University in 1963. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm and its history?

Mr. Kempner: It's been in existence since 1981. I was managing