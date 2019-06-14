Seeing Attractive Returns with Limited Risk in the Ultra-Short Space

Joseph Lynagh, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price and head of the Cash Management team. Mr. Lynagh manages the firm's taxable and municipal money market portfolios, the ultra-short bond portfolio and other cash investments. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Lynagh has worked at T. Rowe Price for 28 years and has 25 years of investment experience. He joined the firm in 1990 and has worked in fixed income since 1994. Mr. Lynagh earned a B.S. and an M.S.F. from Loyola University Maryland. Profile

Word count: 2,480

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about T. Rowe Price?

Mr. Lynagh: T. Rowe Price has its origins as a mutual fund firm, but more recently,