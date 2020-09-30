Seeing a Bifurcation of Therapeutic Focus in the Oncology Space

David Nierengarten, Ph.D., is Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Equity Research at Wedbush Securities. He mainly covers development-stage therapeutic companies. He began his career on the financial side of biotechnology at a venture capital firm that focused on early-stage therapeutic and medical device companies. Additionally, prior to joining Wedbush, he worked in a clinical-stage, venture-backed biotechnology company, in business development and clinical trial operations. He received his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his Ph.D. in molecular and cell biology from the University of California-Berkeley. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the company?

Dr. Nierengarten: Sure. We're a midsize investment bank, headquartered in Los Angeles. I'm