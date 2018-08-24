Running AI-Powered Actively Managed ETFs

Art Amador, CFP, is the COO and Co-Founder of EquBot. Mr. Amador brings more than a decade of experience in the investment management industry. Most recently, he spent eight years serving as a vice president at Fidelity Investments, where he was responsible for over $1.3 billion in assets. In 2012, Mr. Amador was recognized as Fidelity’s number-one consultant in the U.S. He holds the professional designation of Certified Financial Planner and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. Profile

Word count: 3,157

TWST: Tell us briefly about the firm and your role in it.

Mr. Amador: The firm, EquBot, which stands for Equity Robot, originated out of the