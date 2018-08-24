The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 24, 2018

Running AI-Powered Actively Managed ETFs

Amador, Art
Art Amador, CFP, is the COO and Co-Founder of EquBot. Mr. Amador brings more than a decade of experience in the investment management industry. Most recently, he spent eight years serving as a vice president at Fidelity Investments, where he was responsible for over $1.3 billion in assets. In 2012, Mr. Amador was recognized as Fidelity’s number-one consultant in the U.S. He holds the professional designation of Certified Financial Planner and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. Profile
Word count: 3,157

TWST: Tell us briefly about the firm and your role in it.

Mr. Amador: The firm, EquBot, which stands for Equity Robot, originated out of the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)
Interview with the EVP and Chief Operating Officer: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Managing U.S. Growth Stocks Across the Market-Cap Spectrum
Applying a Value Investment Approach to an ESG Fund
Investing in Blue-Chip Cryptocurrencies Through an Index Fund
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Discipline and Thoughtfulness Important as REITs Are Late in the Cycle
A Better Mood in REITs After a Second-Quarter Rebound
Rising Rate Environment a Short-Term Concern and a Long-Term Positive for REITs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 