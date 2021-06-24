Risk/Reward Equation Points to Picks in Malls, Homebuilding, Pharma

William Smead is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Smead Capital Management. He is the final decision-maker for investment and portfolio decisions and is responsible for reviewing the implementation of those decisions in the firm’s separate accounts and mutual funds. Prior to founding Smead Capital Management in 2007, he was the Managing Director/Portfolio Manager of Smead Investment Group of Wachovia Securities. Previously, he was with Smith Barney and Oppenheimer & Co. He began his career in the investment business with Drexel Burnham Lambert in 1980. He received a B.A. degree in economics from Whitman College. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Smead: We started the firm 14 years ago, July 1 of this year. We’re coming up on our 14th