The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 24, 2021

Risk/Reward Equation Points to Picks in Malls, Homebuilding, Pharma

Smead, William
William Smead is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Smead Capital Management. He is the final decision-maker for investment and portfolio decisions and is responsible for reviewing the implementation of those decisions in the firm’s separate accounts and mutual funds. Prior to founding Smead Capital Management in 2007, he was the Managing Director/Portfolio Manager of Smead Investment Group of Wachovia Securities. Previously, he was with Smith Barney and Oppenheimer & Co. He began his career in the investment business with Drexel Burnham Lambert in 1980. He received a B.A. degree in economics from Whitman College. Profile
Word count: 3,519

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Smead: We started the firm 14 years ago, July 1 of this year. We’re coming up on our 14th

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
Interview with the CEO: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)
Interview with the CEO: Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Fixed-Income Fund Ups Exposure to Convertibles, Mortgage REITs, and BDCs
Advising Caution in the Face of Rising Government Deficits and Debt
Risk/Reward Equation Points to Picks in Malls, Homebuilding, Pharma
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Digital and At-Home Medical Devices
Medical Devices Space Sees Advances in Smart Implants, Diabetes Monitoring
Medical Devices Sector Plays Catch Up as Demand for Procedures Normalizes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 