The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> June 2, 2017

Rising RF Content and Complexity, Artificial Intelligence Lead Semi Sector

Schafer, Richard
Rick Schafer is Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., and leads the firm's semiconductor franchise. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a Financial Analyst and Market Researcher for Eurofon, Inc. & Co. KG Germany, a subsidiary of wireless test and measurement equipment manufacturer LCC, L.L.C. Mr. Schafer received an international MBA from the University of South Carolina and holds B.S. degrees in finance and multinational business from Florida State University. Profile
TWST: Please share an overview of your coverage with your broad-brush outlook for this space.

Mr. Schafer: Our semiconductor coverage is pretty heavily weighted

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV)
Interview with the President and CEO: Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking at Discounted Cash Flow, Insider Buying and Other Factors
Investing with a Concentrated, High-Quality Growth Approach
Accessing a Larger Opportunity Set with Sector Managers
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Semiconductor Stocks Delivering More Profitability
Macro Demands and Innovation Remain Strong for Global Semiconductors
Opportunities in Semiconductors Despite Growth Slowdown
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This