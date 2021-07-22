Rising Bank Stocks: Waiting for Reality to Catch Up with Expectations

Richard Xavier Bove is Chief Financial Strategist for Odeon Capital Group LLC. Mr. Bove began his career on Wall Street as a retail salesperson at legacy Eastman Dillon Union Securities in late 1965. He joined Wertheim & Co. in 1971 as an analyst covering the building and banking industries. Later, Mr. Bove became the Director of Research at C.J. Lawrence and Raymond James. In the mid-1980s, he returned to the analytical profession as a banking and financial analyst serving at Raymond James, Dean Witter Reynolds, Lehman Brothers and Ladenburg Thalmann, among other firms in his 56 years in the industry. In 2013, Mr. Bove joined Rafferty Capital Markets. In 2018, he was selected to be the firm’s Chief Financial Strategist, after which time he was named to the role for Odeon. Mr. Bove has been interviewed on television over 1,600 times and his print interviews now number over 10,000. His views have been reported on in Europe, Asia and Latin America. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College where he graduated in 1962. He has been married 55 years and has seven children and 19 grandchildren. Profile

TWST: What is your outlook on the banking sector and U.S. banking stocks over the next year?

Mr. Bove: We are at a conundrum point. By that I