Rightsized Balance Sheets Creating Opportunities in the Midstream Space

Tristan Richardson is Vice President and Equity Research Analyst of ‎SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Tristan Richardson joined the firm in 2014 as Vice President covering the midstream/MLP sector. Previously, Mr. Richardson was a research analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Portland, Oregon, covering energy infrastructure and oilfield services firms. Prior to this role, he supported coverage of the engineering and construction sector as a research associate. Mr. Richardson earned a B.S. in both economics and finance at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. He is located in SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s Houston offices. Profile

Mr. Richardson: My area of focus within the energy group is midstream oil and gas, also known as the pipeline