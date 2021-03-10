Riding Trends in Power Security, Orthopedic Products and Wireless Towers

Dave Carlsen, CFA, is Portfolio Manager at Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. Mr. Carlsen joined KCM in 2004 as a portfolio manager and has 28 years of professional investment experience. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Carlsen worked at Strong Capital Management as a Senior Equity Research Analyst. From 1992 to 2000, he worked at Northern Capital Management as an Investment Analyst. At KCM, Mr. Carlsen works with growth equity portfolios, and his focus is on companies in all market sectors with competitive advantages and durable growth opportunities derived from innovation. Mr. Carlsen received a B.B.A. in Finance, Investment and Banking from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about Kornitzer?

Mr. Carlsen: We’re a privately owned investment boutique based in Mission, Kansas, which is a