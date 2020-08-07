The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> August 7, 2020

Retail and Consumer Sector Expected to Come Out of the Crisis Even Stronger

Nagel, Brian W.
Brian W. Nagel is Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the consumer growth and e-commerce sectors at Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. Mr. Nagel has worked as a sellside equity research analyst covering various areas of the retail and consumer economies for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Oppenheimer, he worked as an analyst at UBS and, before that, at Credit Suisse. Clients value the market and stock-specific insights of Mr. Nagel and leverage his strong relationships with senior managements. Mr. Nagel is quoted often in the financial press and serves frequently as a guest expert on various financial news channels, such as CNBC and Bloomberg. He graduated from Creighton University with a B.S.B.A. and is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 2,197

TWST: To start off, would you remind us what areas your research and coverage universe is focused on?

Mr. Nagel: I cover what we call consumer

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)
Interview with the CEO and President: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)
Interview with the CEO: Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Gaining Exposure to the Cannabis Space with a Broad-Based Global Approach
Taking a Holistic View of Fixed Income Portfolio Construction
Looking for Tomorrow’s Companies with Opportunities to Outperform
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Off-Pricers Poised to Take Share as Department Stores Shrink
Retail Winners Include Categories of Choice and Strong Digital Businesses
BDCs with Higher Leverage Will Likely Be Disadvantaged
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 