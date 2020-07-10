Renewable Energy Being Driven by Corporate and Government Policies

Travis Miller is an Energy and Utilities Strategist for Morningstar, Inc. Prior to joining Morningstar in 2007, Mr. Miller worked as a reporter at several Chicago-area newspapers, including the Daily Herald, Arlington Heights, Illinois. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, with concentrations in accounting and finance. Profile

Word count: 2,326

TWST: What is your coverage universe?

Mr. Miller: I primarily cover U.S. utilities but also cover renewable energy and midstream energy