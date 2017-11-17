Remaining Patient and Disciplined in Value Investing

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 17, 2017
TWST: Tell us about the key points you would like investors to know about Boyle Capital.
Brian Boyle, CFA, is Founder, President and Chief Investment Officer of Boyle Capital. Mr. Boyle founded Boyle Capital in 2004, and as President and Chief Investment Officer, he is responsible for investment management and asset allocation at the firm. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s in finance. In addition, Mr. Boyle holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Iowa Society of Financial Analysts. Profile
Mr. Boyle: The firm was started back in 2004, so we've been around through