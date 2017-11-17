The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 17, 2017

Remaining Patient and Disciplined in Value Investing

Brian Boyle, CFA, is Founder, President and Chief Investment Officer of Boyle Capital. Mr. Boyle founded Boyle Capital in 2004, and as President and Chief Investment Officer, he is responsible for investment management and asset allocation at the firm. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s in finance. In addition, Mr. Boyle holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Iowa Society of Financial Analysts. Profile
TWST: Tell us about the key points you would like investors to know about Boyle Capital.

Mr. Boyle: The firm was started back in 2004, so we've been around through

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CFO and the Chief Business Officer: Nuevolution AB (NUE.ST)
Interview with the CEO: NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)
Interview with the Chief Operating Officer: Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Employing Leverage with Closed-End Funds
Remaining Patient and Disciplined in Value Investing
Investing in Large Caps with Strong Dividend Policies
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Positive Outlook on Medical Office Buildings Despite Health Care REIT Caution
Dental and Veterinary Verticals Offer Compelling Opportunities for Investors
Medical Devices and Diagnostics a Way to Avoid Macro Health Care Noise
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This