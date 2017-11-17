Remaining Patient and Disciplined in Value Investing

Brian Boyle, CFA, is Founder, President and Chief Investment Officer of Boyle Capital. Mr. Boyle founded Boyle Capital in 2004, and as President and Chief Investment Officer, he is responsible for investment management and asset allocation at the firm. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s in finance. In addition, Mr. Boyle holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Iowa Society of Financial Analysts. Profile

Mr. Boyle: The firm was started back in 2004, so we've been around through