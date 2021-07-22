Regional Banks Offer Attractive Dividend Yields, Low Multiples

Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> July 22, 2021
Peter J. Winter is a Managing Director at Wedbush Securities. He covers regional and Texas banks. He has 19 years of sell-side experience with CIBC World Markets, BMO Capital Markets and most recently, Sterne Agee CRT. He was ranked first in earning estimate accuracy in 2019, 2018 and 2017 and third in 2016 and 2015 by Starmine. He is a graduate of Syracuse University. Profile
Word count: 2,007
TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?
Mr. Winter: Wedbush is a privately owned diversified financial services firm that was