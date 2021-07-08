Real Estate Bright Spots: Industrial, Medical Offices, Apartments

James Murray, CFA, is an owner and Portfolio Manager at Phocas Financial Corporation. He co-manages the firm’s REIT and Equity Income portfolios. Earlier, he was the Trader and Senior REIT Analyst for Bay Isle Financial Institutional REIT portfolios and mutual fund. Prior to that, he spent four years at Charles Schwab, where he supervised that firm’s Tax and Dividend Departments. Mr. Murray received a B.A. degree in economics from Kenyon College. Profile

Word count: 3,804

TWST: Do you work on a specific fund at Phocas Financial?

Mr. Murray: Yes. I am the lead portfolio manager of our securitized real estate