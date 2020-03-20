Raising Capital May Be Difficult for Biotechs in 2020

John Vandermosten, CFA, is a Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst and Director of Communications for Zacks Small-Cap Research. He covers a portfolio of small-cap biotechnology names. He has 19 years of experience in investment management and research. Previously, he was a research analyst for Singular Research covering the health care space and a consultant with Coker Group, a national health care services firm providing financial advisory, investment banking, health care IT and other services to hospitals and other organizations. While at Westwood Holdings Group, he covered health care and other spaces as a research analyst, and at the Teacher Retirement System of Texas, he was an investment analyst. He received an MBA from Texas A&M University, an M.A. from Tulane University and a B.A. from San Diego State University. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm and your coverage area?

Mr. Vandermosten: Zacks, as a whole, has a number of different departments and