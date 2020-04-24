Quality Companies Are Best Positioned to Manage the Current Market

Dan Romanoff is an Equity Research Analyst that covers software at Morningstar. He spent the last 13 years on the buy side, most recently at Holland Capital Management, covering the technology and telecommunications sectors. Prior to that, Mr. Romanoff was a sellside analyst covering hardware and software stocks at both Credit Suisse and UBS. Mr. Romanoff has both an MBA and B.S. from the University of Illinois and is a CPA. Profile

TWST: Please start with an overview of your coverage.

Mr. Romanoff: Broadly speaking, I cover software at Morningstar, predominantly